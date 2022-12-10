Elon Musk has retained his position as the world's richest man for another weekend

Musk bounced back from a recent loss which helped French billionaire Bernard Arnault to the summit

The Tesla CEO reclaimed his more familiar position after making over N1.64 trillion in one day

Elon Musk recaptured the number one slot on the billionaire list, which he had previously lost to French billionaire Bernard Arnault between Thursday, December 9, and the early hours of Friday, December 10, 2022.

The Tesla and Twitter CEO took back his position as the richest man in the world after making a whopping $3.7 billion(R64 billion) in hours.

According to Forbes, Musk increased his net worth to $188.7 billion (over R3 trillion) on Saturday, 10 December 2022, surpassing Arnault's net worth of $187.2 billion (R3 trillion).

Elon Musk's wealth movement Credit: Forbes

Source: Facebook

This means the Tesla and Twitter CEO will be closing another weekend as the world's richest man a record that stretches back to September 2021.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

French billionaire Bernard Arnault is on a roll as the year 2022 comes to an end.

Bernard Arnault is the CEO of the LVMH empire, which includes 70 fashion and cosmetics companies such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Arnault began the year as the third richest man, however, he has twice this week become the world's richest man.

Other top five richest men

3- Gautam Adani- $133.9bn (R2 trillion)

4- Jeff Bezos- $112.3bn (R1.9 trillion)

5- Warren Buffett- $106.3 billion (R1.8 trillion)

6-Bill Gates- $105.5 billion (R1.8 trillion)

7- Mukesh Ambani- $92.3 billion (R1.6 trillion)

8- Carlos Slim Helu & family- $81.5 billion (R1.4 trillion)

9 Larry Page-$80.8 billion (R1.4 trillion)

Elon Musk briefly lost world’s richest title when R3.1tn net worth dropped due to dip in Tesla’s share price

Briefly News previously reported that on Wednesday, 7 December, the earth's leading billionaire, Elon Musk, was briefly stripped of the title of the world's richest person when Tesla's share price dropped dramatically, dipping into his R3.1 trillion ($184.7 billion) networth.

The Twitter owner and Tesla boss was overtaken by the CEO of Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

Forbes reported that Arnault topped the world's wealthiest list with a net worth of R 3.18 trillion, and Musk struggled behind by R 3.4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng