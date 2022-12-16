Carlos, an 83-year-old man who followed the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal alone through a store window was gifted his own television

A social media user shared a picture of the Argentine following the match between Argentina and Croatia on a lawn chair, urging the company to give him a television

The picture went viral, and the company responded by gifting Carlos, who said most of his friends had died a brand new 55-in television

Millions of people around the globe are following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which will end on December 18, 2022.

83-year-old Argentine grandpa Carlos who watched World Cup semifinal match alone on his lawn chair gifted his own 55-inch television screen. Photo: Good New Movement.

Elderly man following the World Cup

Many prefer to watch the sport with friends, families or a group of people with similar interests as it makes it more enjoyable.

An elderly man was unlucky to watch one of the semifinal matches of the football event alone on a lawn chair that belonged to his mum.

The man who is old enough only identified as Carlos watched the semifinal between Croatia and Argentina through a store window, as reported by Good News Movement.

A Twitter user shared a picture of the 83-year-old man enjoying the match, urging the company to gift him a television.

The picture went viral as the company said they had contacted Carlos and gifted him his own 55-inch flat-screen television from the store.

Walking out with new television

Soon after, the user posted a video of Carlos walking with two employees carrying the TV out of the store.

The Argentine man disclosed to local reporters told many of his friends had passed away, so that's why he viewed it alone.

“[I could] watch the game at someone’s house if I wanted to, but I enjoy it by myself,” he said.

He added he liked the big screen because he felt like he was on the field.

Social media react

Social media users trooped to the comment section to express that the man was a true football fan and were happy for him.

Cheryl Pond:

"Make sure to visit and spend time with seniors - so many are lonely! ❤️."

Adrian Juarez

"My faith in humanity is a little restored."

Katherine Jackson:

"This is a true fan❤️."

Victor Adrian Bustamante

"Wow, thank you for this. One of so, so many incredible stories of support that keep coming out ♥️."

