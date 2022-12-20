A man who works as a delivery man slept off on his bike which he positioned on the roadside so as to have some rest

The video posted by Sellout raised emotional reactions from people and it has been viewed 129k times

Some TikTok users have said they would like to bless the unknown man who they have described as representing all hustlers

A man posted a video showing a dispatch rider who appeared tired and dozed off on his bike.

A TikTok user named Sellout posted the video on December 17 to show how the man parked his bike to rest by the roadside.

The delivery rider parked his bike and slept on top by the road. Photo credit: TikTok/@theplvto.

Source: UGC

Other TikTok users have besieged the video with comments after it went viral and got 129k views by the afternoon of December 20.

Video of dispatch rider sleeping on his bike

In the 19 seconds clip, the man was seen on his bike having a nice nap on one side of a busy road.

The name of the man and the location where he plies his trade is not yet known even as some TikTok users have said they would like to bless him.

Some who commented however raised concerns about the man's safety since he slept close to the road.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Omorio12 said:

"He did well to avoid him having accidents while driving."

@Remi lawal commented:

"He applied common sense. I wish we could crowd fund to make his Xmas worthwhile."

@Arch Okechukwu Collins Pon said:

"Can we find him and help him smile this Xmas. It's a season of love."

@Pennie Pie commented:

"And one woman will come from nowhere to enjoy she never labored for."

@Empire_Bigdaff said:

"Bravo to all hustlers."

@signature commented:

"It's wise... but not safe. he should have avoided the road completely."

@mark24 said:

"At your own risk."

@Apako Apako master commented:

"He made me to remind my past."

Source: Legit.ng