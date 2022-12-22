A short video of a mother and a kid working on a solution to unlock their house door through the window has stirred reactions

To solve the situation, the woman told the kid to climb on a chair so that he can reach the door and unlock it

Many people who watched how the toddler got distracted when he got into the house said that the act tested the mother's patience

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A mother, @gesikaaaaaahas, has gone on TikTok to show how her toddler helped her in a critical situation. She had given her key to her husband and could not get into the house.

In a TikTok video she shared on social media, the woman first explained to the child the situation and how it could be solved.

The child got into the house and started playing. Photo source: TikTok/@gesikaaaaaa

Source: UGC

Son climbs through window to unlock house door

Showing him the window, she opened it and made him climb in. After the kid got in, she told him to grab a chair, stand on it and unlock the door from behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before the boy acted according to the instruction she gave him, he played around the house a bit. After close to two minutes, the kid grabbed a chair and unlocked the door.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 40,000 comments with seven million likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

soundlogik said:

"I was like, for sure we don't have a rocket scientist here... until he moved the rug."

i did a fing said:

"Your patience is great, I would’ve broke the window."

Kate said:

"He’s thinking, what’s the rush? It’s nice and warm and fun in here!"

Zulfar said:

"Kids require so much patience omg."

Dave said:

"This feels like a puzzle section in a video game where you have to control a small character."

Lingualizer said:

"This must have stressed you out a lot."

jamessimpson115 said:

"Great but be careful as now he has a trick on how to unlock the door."

Boy pranks mom by pretending to be rude to her

In another story, Briefly News reported that pranking an African mother sounds scary to most people who have experienced their wrath, but not for one sweet boy who decided to do exactly that to his mom by pretending to be rude to her.

The endearing clip was shared online by Mom to 4boys and drew a massive crowd of spectators who had a lot to say about the Facebook post.

The adorable video starts with Nana (the boy) explaining how he's going to prank his mom and setting up the camera in a position to capture her reaction to what is being said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng