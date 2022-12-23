Viral Video of Lady With Very Long Nails Struggling to Eat Sparks Mixed Reactions
- A video of a young lady who recorded herself eating has sparked mixed reactions on social media
- In the video, which has since gone viral, the lady is seen sporting extra-long nails with chunky embellishments
- Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their displeasure
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
While American rapper Cardi B and many others may have popularised and glamorised long, artificial nails, the practical aspect of living with them remains unpleasant.
A lady recently got social media users talking after she shared a recording of herself eating with her long and heavily bedazzled nails.
In the now-trending video, she starts her mealtime with a prayer before cutting a morsel of food, leaving many internet users unimpressed.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Cardi B shares a no-makeup selfie, star's natural beauty leaves netizens divided: "Why are you setting yourself up like this?"
Social media users react to video of lady with long nails
theclick_:
"If suffering and smiling was a person."
tilayorfabrics_:
"My only prayer for her is that She gets well soon. This is pure Ment."
richy_cynthy:
"It’s irritating to watch."
tioluwanimi_._:
"This is very yamayama."
_vanesse__:
"All that hassle for no reason, misdirection of energy."
omid_artistry:
"I'm a nail technician, but then this is too much the charms and everything will on it... Ahnahn."
reostitches:
"So tacky! ♀️"
darasimi___ee:
"Are you people mad!!"
mazi_chocolate:
"What is happening normal acrylics we dey manage, e reach your turn you add stuffed animals"
adeyshewa:
"Even Cardi B no do reach this one,Wetin be this."
nellymesik:
"Very crass."
Bold lady shows off her figure in form-fitted ruched dress
If you've ever felt like you needed to fit into society's idea of beauty before feeling good about yourself, then this story is for you.
Little girl's ankle-length braids goes viral, video sparks heated debate among netizens, "That’s too heavy"
A video making the rounds on social media proves happiness and self-love come from within.
In the video, a lady is seen showing off her look and - telling from her facial expression - feeling proud about it too. She sports a very tight, long-sleeved, ruched dress paired with some knee-high black boots and a black handbag.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng