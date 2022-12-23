A video of a young lady who recorded herself eating has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video, which has since gone viral, the lady is seen sporting extra-long nails with chunky embellishments

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their displeasure

While American rapper Cardi B and many others may have popularised and glamorised long, artificial nails, the practical aspect of living with them remains unpleasant.

Photos of the lady with long nails eating. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

A lady recently got social media users talking after she shared a recording of herself eating with her long and heavily bedazzled nails.

In the now-trending video, she starts her mealtime with a prayer before cutting a morsel of food, leaving many internet users unimpressed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady with long nails

theclick_:

"If suffering and smiling was a person."

tilayorfabrics_:

"My only prayer for her is that She gets well soon. This is pure Ment."

richy_cynthy:

"It’s irritating to watch."

tioluwanimi_._:

"This is very yamayama."

_vanesse__:

"All that hassle for no reason, misdirection of energy."

omid_artistry:

"I'm a nail technician, but then this is too much the charms and everything will on it... Ahnahn."

reostitches:

"So tacky! ‍♀️"

darasimi___ee:

"Are you people mad!!"

mazi_chocolate:

"What is happening normal acrylics we dey manage, e reach your turn you add stuffed animals"

adeyshewa:

"Even Cardi B no do reach this one,Wetin be this."

nellymesik:

"Very crass."

Bold lady shows off her figure in form-fitted ruched dress

If you've ever felt like you needed to fit into society's idea of beauty before feeling good about yourself, then this story is for you.

A video making the rounds on social media proves happiness and self-love come from within.

In the video, a lady is seen showing off her look and - telling from her facial expression - feeling proud about it too. She sports a very tight, long-sleeved, ruched dress paired with some knee-high black boots and a black handbag.

Source: Legit.ng