A father shared a video to show how his daughter reacted when he mimicked the way she usually cries

While beside his daughter on the bed, the man coughed before going ahead to cry exactly like the little girl

The child was so surprised at her father's act as she gave facial expressions of shock and displeasure

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A short video shared by a father, @lyleken10, has mirrored the pains parents go through at the hands of their kids.

The father who wanted to show his baby just how much her tantrums could be disturbing decided to give her a taste of it while she was napping.

Many people found the baby's reaction very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@lyleken10

Source: UGC

Father "cries" and surprises baby

Lying beside her on the bed, the man mimicked the way his daughter cries in the TikTok clip. As he opened his mouth in a funny way, changed his face and cried, his child woke up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Her expression quickly changed from surprise to disgust at what her father was doing. As a way to show she was displeased, she cried.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

bobah said:

"She was so shocked that it wasn't her crying and it's someone else."

maria said:

"The fact that she looked like she was about to start crying too."

user520296900836 said:

"She said WTH I'm tryna sleep here."

Charlotte said:

"She said 'hol up... you speak my language???'"

Cerberus said:

"The coughs at the beginning so accurate."

omodano said:

"Pay her back, lol. Pay back time."

Elizabeth Slyusar said:

"She was like 'you weren’t supposed to do that!'."

G59Jennah said:

"The amount of attitude in that look."

Elise said:

"She like you a grown man why you doing this."

Adorable video of dad freaking out, thinking baby girl is twerking, leaves social media in fits of laughter

In another article, Briefly News reported that a dad’s biggest fear is his baby girl growing up! One father caught his daughter bobbing to the music he was listening to and the fear of her twerking in any way, shape or form had him tripping.

Being the parent of a girl is stressful! Fathers do their best to keep their daughters innocent forever, and no dad wants to see their baby girl pulling any saucy dance moves.

Widely followed Twitter page @Lilblackbabies shared a clip that showed a father tripping, thinking his baby was twerking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng