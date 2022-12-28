A baby could not stop crying when he was commanded by his father to lift up a live chicken with his hands

Crying out loud, he tried many times to touch the chicken's body as he called for his father's help

Many ladies who watched the video of the struggling boy said that they also have a phobia of the animal despite their age

A short video of a child crying as his father asked him to carry a chicken has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip, the father in a commanding tone said: "carry it!". The boy bent behind the chicken as he stretched out his hands.

Fearful boy and white chicken

Making funny moves as if the chicken was too hot to touch, the boy cried, asking the man to help him with it.

The kid requested that the man use his hands to lift the animal on his behalf. The boy's crying face got many people laughing online.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 300 comments and over 8,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

emikomichelle said:

"Him spirit don carry am but the body is not willing due to d demonstration."

Princeharry Buchi said:

"Funny but when they cook, he will finish all the chicken and bones."

Daratan001 said:

"Please leave this baby me too self I can’t carry it."

user3105710931795 said:

"Even me am afraid of it ooo."

Daniel Stanley said:

"Mothers please if you see a father doing this to your so sons I know you love hem but try to stay out of it. He is learning to be a man."

