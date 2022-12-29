A beautiful young lady displayed her great football skills in a TikTok video which has gone viral

The video that captured the lady's skills was posted on the platform by Aboubakar Siddiki and it showed the lady juggling the ball

She held on to the round leather and juggled for a long time before it fell off her feet in the video that has received 23.7k likes

A lady has become a viral sensation after displaying incredible football skills in a TikTok video.

The interesting video was posted on the platform by a user identified as Aboubakar Siddiki.

The fine lady has very great football skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@aboubakarsiddikibenadamu.

Source: UGC

The lady was dressed in a native wrapper, but that did not stop her from playing football like a pro.

She took the ball and from the way she held it, it was clear that she knew how to play.

Video of a beautiful lady playing football

She dropped it and picked it up with her leg and started to juggle it multiple times.

Many expected the ball to fall from her leg, but she held on to it for a long time before giving up.

Her skills sparked reactions as people are asking why she is not playing football as a professional.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Teeswagkd said:

"Someone tell me where to find her."

@user3172457851487 said:

"This girl is from which country?"

salis commented:

"Super Falcons' product, I swear."

@Barde151 reacted:

"Keep up the good work."

@11111 commented:

"Show them how Fulani are brilliant."

@chukwunnaemeka365 said:

"She is so talented."

@user Fatimah said:

"She needs back up. Love you dear."

@sulaimanharuna416 reacted:

"You are trying."

@chikekevin said:

"I just tried and did one."

@chukwunnaemeka365 said:

"I have a little one here too."

@Abdul Ice commented:

"In our team, almost 90% can't do this."

