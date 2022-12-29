A Nigerian lady who wanted to make her one-room apartment special made wallpapers out of old newspapers

In another report, a lady showed people that the limited space of her room would not restrict her, she portioned the house into sections

Another brilliant female tenant who wanted comfort found a way to fit all her home appliances into a small room

With the rising cost of living and rent, especially in urban areas, young people are showing that it is possible to make a lot out of small apartments.

Video of ladies intelligently setting up their single rooms have in recent days created a buzz online.

A young lady had her room well-packed with the things that she needs.

The attention the clips got may not be so far away from the fact that many who could not afford bigger apartments are seeking ways to make a home out of sizeable apartments.

In this report, Briefly News will be going through some home set-up stories.

1. Lady spends a lot to design her room

A young lady who could only afford to rent a room made sure she had everything she needed in the small space.

Her room looked colourful. She portioned a parlour, kitchen, dressing space and bedroom from the same apartment. Many people were wowed by her choice of furniture and appliances.

2. Thoughtful Noncedo Khala

Another lady, Noncedo Khala, got many people talking online when she managed the space in her room well.

People said that her house looks very neat.

Despite how small the apartment is, Khala bought all the appliances that make a home. She had a nice-looking fridge in the corner where she set up her kitchen.

3. Newspapers as wallpapers

A Nigerian lady, @omo_no, went on her TikTok page to show how she employed a creative means to design her one room without spending much.

The lady bought some old newspapers to decorate her walls and the result was amazing. Many people praised her thoughtfulness. Her apartment also looked well arranged.

Man shows off his humble house

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man with the Facebook name Tshepo Vandal amazed many people with his house built with corrugated iron sheets instead of brick and mortar. It is modelled after the building a lady shared days ago.

In a post on a Facebook group on Thursday, December 29, the man said he just wanted people to see his warm home.

He invested much into the interior decor of the house. There are beautiful cabinets in the kitchen and close to the cabinets was a dining set for his family.

