Facebook chief executive officer, Marc Zuckerberg, announced the social media platform had suspended Trump for constantly violating its community policy

The decision on whether to bring back the 45th US head of state is being considered by a specially formed internal company working group

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account on Twitter after being banned for nearly two years

Facebook's parent company, Meta, is mulling over reinstating the account of former United States (US) president, Donald Trump.

Former US president Donald Trump could get a campaign boost if his Facebook account is reinstated. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN, the group includes members of the company's public policy, communications, content policy, safety and integrity teams.

Meta's global affairs president, Nick Clegg, warned Trump would be suspended again if he violates Facebook's policies.

"When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr Trump commits further violations in future," he said.

Why Trump was suspended from Facebook

In January 2021, Facebook chief executive officer Marc Zuckerberg announced the social media platform had suspended Trump for constantly violating its community policy.

Zuckerberg stated that the vocal leader won't be allowed to post and comment on Instagram over the post-election violence during which his supporters stormed US Congress.

Even though some of his apparent reckless statements had been pulled down, Zuckerberg noted the 2020 Republican presidential loser continued to cheer on the rioters.

Trump suspended from Twitter

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Trump was suspended from Twitter by the then management for allegedly inciting violence.

Twitter said the decision was taken after a review of Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the contexts around them - specifically how they were being received and interpreted on and off Twitter.

The tweets were said to have violated the company's policy against the glorification of violence and they ended up being his last.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said in a statement.

Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account

Briefly News also reported that Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated after Elon Musk ran a poll, and most people voted for his ban to be lifted.

The poll ran for a duration of 24 hours, and Musk said 133 million people had seen the poll. When the results came out, he tweeted:

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. The voice of the people is the voice of God."

