A Nigerian woman entered the new year with a resolution not to tolerate side chicks in her house

In a funny video, she attempted to send her little daughter packing, having identified her as her husband's side chick

The mum hilariously led the innocent kid out of her house with a travelling bag as she urged her to leave

A funny video of a Nigerian woman sending her little daughter packing for being her husband's side chick has left netizens in stitches.

The woman said that she would not tolerate any side chick in 2023 and got to work by 'dealing' with her daughter.

Lady sends her little daughter packing in a funny video. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bidtex

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, she led her kid outside their house with a big box and shouted that she should leave.

She stated that she was tired of her daughter being the side chick. Her daughter watched innocently as her mother positioned a travel bag beside her as if being real.

Many people threw their weight behind her kid.

Social media reactions to funny video

ireayo said:

"She doesn't need to carry box, her husband will buy multiple of clothes."

Only_Mine said:

"She is running because she want sto go open d gate so you can leave her and her husband alone."

Jessica Chimaka said:

"Let your husband catch you then we will know who will leave the house."

Ogbonna Kelechi said:

"Madam if you're tired of her leave the house and let her be."

Paul Otaigbe said:

"U dis woman sha u 1 go ur papa house u no go let our lil angel be in her man houses abi sha u 1 cry."

user1921076218508 said:

"Bia main chick you are looking for trouble o make we no con find u."

Source: Legit.ng