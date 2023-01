A hairstylist restore faith in humanity after a viral video showed him shaving his hair in solidarity with a cancer patient

The barber showed compassion as he tenderly hugged the woman as he shaved off her hair, reassuring her of his support

A desperate attempt by the woman to stop the barber from shaving his hair led to an emotional ending

A barber has won the hearts of netizens after he shaved off his hair to show support for a cancer patient.

A barber shaved off his hair in a show of solidarity with a woman cancer patient. Photo: Good News Movement.

Barber shaves hair in solidarity with cancer patient

The woman suffering from cancer wanted to shave off her long, silky hair and had paid the kind-hearted barber a visit.

She was all tears as the barber cut off her hair and he showed she was not alone, hugging her lovingly as he gently kissed her bald head.

In an emotional video, the barber asked the woman to look at herself in the mirror, and at that moment he also shaved his well-groomed hair.

Her attempts to stop the barber from cutting off his well-groomed hair could not stop him from proceeding undeterred.

See the video below posted by Good News Movement on Twitter:

The heartwarming video attracted comments from netizens and below are some of their reactions:

@CeceMcClean wrote:

"It’s the way he holds her and comforts her that does it for me. Truly beautiful."

@aKraftyEnding wrote:

"This is the world I was proud to grow up in. We need more of this stuff."

@milenaac wrote:

"How moving. That left me in tears."

@jones3283 wrote:

"A tiny bit of faith in humanity restored."

@UnitedWeZagTH wrote:

"This is where it’s at! Brings tears to my eyes."

@Milarapa1 wrote:

"Aw! That is just so moving, moved me to tears, such love and compassion."

@charliehenslee wrote:

"That guy embodies what’s the right thing to do. Bless his heart and his customer‘s too. May she have a full recovery. She’ll be in our thoughts and prayers."

Kind barber gives free haircuts on street

On Monday, October 10, 2022, Briefly News reported that a barber amazed netizens with his stellar hair clipping skills.

The man invited a random passerby with long unkempt hair and offered to shave it for him free of charge.

In a video he shared on his TikTok, the man went on the street with a bag containing his rechargeable clipper and other hair treatment products.

When he was done grooming the stranger, the kind barber was amazed, as the stranger now wore a bright smile on his face after seeing his neat look.

