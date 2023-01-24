Chef Releases 20 Cockroaches at His Former Workplace's Kitchen after Pay Dispute

Tom Williams went back to his former workplace with a jar filled with 20 cockroaches before releasing them in the kitchen

Williams noted his action was prompted by his urgent need to provide for his son whom he is the sole custodian

The chef was arraigned before court and was handed a suspended sentence with the judge cautioning Williams against breaking

A disgruntled chef has cracked up netizens after he released 20 cockroaches he had kept in a jar, into his former kitchen.

A chef identified as Tom Williams released 20 cockroaches at his former workplace's kitchen after a pay dispute with his ex-boss. Photo: Sunshine Seeds, W. Xuhua.

Cockroaches in the kitchen

Tom Williams had gotten into a pay dispute with his former boss, forcing him to do the creepy crawly act.

The 25-year-old culinary master was involved in a row with his former employer over an unpaid holiday pay dispute after leaving his position at the Royal William IV pub in Lincoln.

According to Metro, Williams had threatened to unleash a cockroach bomb on the kitchen if they did not pay him.

Prosecutor David Eager noted Williams made true his threat a few days later, releasing the cockroaches which are a non-native species.

Williams pleaded guilty to charges of burglary with intent to cause criminal damage at the facility. He was also charged with failing to surrender to authorities.

In mitigation, Williams said he had been angered by the management's failure to pay him, yet he was the breadwinner for his son as well as the sole custodian.

The presiding judge Catarina Sjolin Knight, while making her ruling, took a swipe at Williams, branding him immature for his age.

"Your son and society, in general, could benefit from you growing up," the judge said.

Williams was handed a one-year five-month prison sentence suspended for two years with the judge warning him against breaking the law.

