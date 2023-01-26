A video of a little girl using her break time to read instead of going out with her mates has stirred reactions

The girl's teacher revealed that the student who always reads during her free period said she chose to sit back

Many people who reacted to her video showed concern, as some wondered if she had any food to eat at all

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young Nigerian lady, @chiibabyy_, has shared a video of a kid who always invests her break time in her books.

A viral video of the little girl showed her in an empty class as she focused on reading. The teacher said she had to ask her while she always stayed back. Her reply was she just did not want to go out.

The kid stays back in class to read. Photo source: TikTok/@chiibabyy

Source: UGC

Kid dedicates time to read

The student went through her book as she mouthed what she was reading. The kid's passion touched many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Among those who reacted to the video were people who said they would like to meet the girl and help with her education.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_teejay5 said:

"Ask her why please it might be that the others don’t wants to play with her."

blackroserue said:

"Does she have food.l used to stay back for that one reason."

babilalauragamga said:

"She knows where she is from and where she is going too. God be our helper."

thewinnerman said:

"To be honest maybe she doesn't have money for break and she respects herself or maybe dey don't want to play with her."

Mummybri23 said:

"Ask her if home is safe for her.. she might be avoiding something."

sugargirl244 said:

"Tell her I would love to get her any Favourite text book of her choice."

DANIEL EWA said:

"This is inspiring devotion."

Smart baby reads

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video shared by @marthaline347 on TikTok captured a baby pronouncing words written on different cards as a female voice told him "good job".

The kid flipped out each card after pronouncing the words on them. Though he hummed some, the woman behind the camera called each word clearly after him.

To show that he knew what he was doing, the baby turned over a card that was upside down so that it can be read properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng