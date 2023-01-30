A young schoolboy entertained his classmates who sat down to enjoy his powerful dance

The boy who was in his uniform decided to sag his shorts like some artists are known to do

His classmates, who gathered in their numbers to watch him, could not keep quiet as they shouted excitedly

Hundred of comments have followed a TikTok video of a schoolboy who danced among his classmates.

The boy, surrounded by his schoolmates, stood in the middle of the arena and danced with much intensity.

The boy danced in front of his classmates. Photo credit: TikTok/@princeabor.

Source: UGC

The short video opened with the boy already moving his legs at the speed of light. His legs were so fast that they caught the attention of his classmates.

Video of a schoolboy dancing in front of his classmates

His classmates gathered in their numbers to watch him and cheered him on.

The young entertainer attracted the attention of his peers with the way his uniform sagged, almost falling off his waist.

Even TikTok users acknowledged that the boy is a good dancer but raised issues with his sagging school uniform. @princeabor posted the video and generated a lot of engagement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@official God-Did said:

"Stubborn academy boys prefect."

@logikboi5 reacted:

"Those that don’t like school ebi them dey enjoy pass everybody."

@Rondo said:

"You take him uniform go washing bay saf dem go reject."

@user4382043620111 said:

"Happiness, but uniform might land him in tears and when he gets home."

@Amoako Kwaku commented:

"The uniform is very neat."

@nanayaalittle1 said:

"He will be sleeping in class."

@ladyq237 reacted:

"Mama is waiting for you at home."

@sistaobaayaa03 said:

"The uniform weak me."

@Mommy's _Daughter said:

"He is in the mood."

