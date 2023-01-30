An Australian father of two was bitten by an eastern brown snake in his home and died at the scene

The eastern brown snake among other brown snakes is responsible for the majority of deaths in Australia than any other type of snake

The snake bit the man who was in his 60s on the hand, the eastern brown snake is the second most venomous snake in Australia

A father of two in his sixties has tragically died from a venomous snakebite on his private property in Queensland, in front of his helpless wife who couldn't do anything to save his life.

The snake responsible for the man's tragic death. Photo: Auscape.

Source: Getty Images

An eastern brown snake bit the man's hand in his home and he died at the scene before the paramedics could arrive.

The eastern brown snake is considered the second most venomous snake in Australia and responsible for the majority of deaths that are snake related.

Renowned snake handler

According to his neighbour, Michelle Vedredi who was at work when the incident happened, this was bizarre as the man was an experienced snake handler and had kept snakes for years as pets.

Speaking to Courier mail she said:

“Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there.”

Other neighbours had also complained of seeing eastern brown snakes on their property and after the tragic death of the experienced snake handler, they were worried for their safety and that of their children.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers contractor Heather McMurray said snake season in Queensland is at its peak – it began in October and ends in April.

“The heat and the humidity are certainly bringing (snakes) out – the pythons are loving the humidity and the brown snakes are loving the hot, dry days."

Queensland Police confirmed a report would be prepared for the coroner.

