A wise dog refused to abandon its owner who had a medical emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital

The kind dog named Magnus kept the man company throughout his stay in the hospital as he also slept in the ward

TikTok users who have seen the video are praising the dog for its unwavering kindness towards its owner

A man on TikTok has posted a video to publicly praise his dog named Magnus for being by his side when he was sick.

In a viral TikTok post, the man narrated that he had chest pain and decided to go for a medical test in the hospital.

The dog stayed with its owner who was sick in the hospital. Photo credit: TikTok/@magnusthetherapydog.

The video was posted on the dog's TikTok handle, @magnusthetherapydog. According to the man, when he got to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as cardiomyopathy.

Video of a dog named Magnus goes viral

Throughout the period he was in the hospital, the man said his dog, Magnus did not leave his side.

He said the dog helped him with many things. His words:

"Thankfully he was allowed to stay with me 24/7 because he is also my service dog. He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation. He knows when to cuddle and when to get “goofy.” He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kachamas Saelee said:

"In thailand, pet not allow to go in hospitel to visit the owner, I was in hospitel for 4days and missed my kid so much."

@cojules said:

"What a beautiful and loving dog and bond. Glad you are feeling better."

@Lily said:

"This is what these amazing animals are all about. They are so loving and mean the world to us. Some people just don’t get it. Get well soon."

Dog has the time of his life at groove

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a dog was partying thanks to a groovist. The guy had a pet at a party, and people loved the idea.

The man was caught on video turning up with a furry friend, and it was adorable. Netizens were amazed to see how the dog was calm even with the loud music.

A video posted by @jah_vinny_23 shows a man at a party with a dog. In the video, the gent happily sings and belts out a song while carrying the dog like a child.

Source: Legit.ng