A video of a fashion designer showing off a wedding gown he designed has gone viral on social media

While the dress he designed came out beautiful, the fact that his hands appeared scarred by fire caught the attention of many people

Internet users who viewed the video have taken to the comment section to compliment the designer

When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade. This is something the face behind fashion house, Kaalon Luxury, understands all too well as he has handled the curve ball life threw at him in an impressive way.

The fashion designer recently wowed many TikTokkers after he shared a video showing off one of his designs.

Photos of the designer and the wedding dress he sewed using his scarred hands. Credit: @kaalon_luxury (TikTok)

The beautiful wedding dress, as seen on the happy bride, featured intricate beadwork and a sheer neckline.

While the design is a knockout, what makes this more interesting is the fact that the designer made this dress despite suffering what appears to be severe burns on his hands.

In a chat with Briefly News, the designer revealed that he suffered the burns when he was over a year old.

He captioned the video:

"What the devil meant for evil, God turned it around for good."

Check out the video below:

Netizens compliment fashion designer's work

The video, viewed almost 40,000 times, earned him compliments and prayers from TikTokkers.

Check out some comments below:

Rach_sid_natu01:

"May God continue to bless your hustle."

Onynx :

"Blessed hands, well done bro."

RICH AUNTY:

"Golden hands."

Jadeite_imperial:

"May the Lord continue to bless your hand."

onojamiriam:

"Absolutely beautiful."

Rejoice_Halder:

"Absolutely phenomenal and more grace."

user9835197321748:

"Your hands are blessed."

✅LOVE AMBASSADOR ❤️:

"May He continue to bless your hand work."

