A 20-year-old woman has given birth to a baby which came with her contraceptive in his hand

A woman named Violet Quick was using an intrauterine device (IUD) when she fell pregnant

Photos showed that the baby boy came out from her womb clutching the T-shaped device in his hand

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A pregnant woman has given birth to a baby boy that came out of her womb clutching a contraceptive device.

The woman named Violet Quick got married to her husband, John Francis and she was on an intrauterine device contraceptive.

The baby came out holding IUD contraceptive. Photo credit: Instagram/TikTok/v@violet_quick.

Source: UGC

She did not expect to get pregnant but was surprised when she suddenly started feeling symptoms of pregnancy.

Multiple tests came out positive

Violet took a pregnancy test and it turned out that she was already seven weeks pregnant despite the contraceptive still in her body. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"So I had my Skyla IUD for nine months before I got pregnant and the reason that I decided to take a test was because I was feeling nauseous for about two weeks and I would just throw up every once in a while.

"I didn't know what was going on and so I took a test and it was positive right away."

She didn't believe she was pregnant because her contraceptive was still active. She decided to take more tests just to be fully sure. She explained:

"They were all positive and I actually went to the ER and I was seven weeks pregnant. I would say if you are having any of those signs of pregnancy or if your period is late to take a test."

When she gave birth a few weeks ago, the 20-year-old Idaho woman said her baby came out with a piece of T-shaped contraceptive in his hand. She posted a video on TikTok and captioned it:

"When all the nurses come in to see a baby with his IUD."

Video of mum who welcomed twins

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a woman gave birth to twins.

According to a video she posted on TikTok, she spent half of the year 2022 being pregnant.

She showed the faces of her beautiful babies and the video went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng