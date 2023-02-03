A video shared by Instagram blogger, @tonica.knit shows a man mimicking some looks from a runway

In the viral video with over 163,000 likes, different models are seen in bizarre and eccentric designs

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

The rate of shocking and near-unwearable pieces spotted on fashion runways continues to rise and not everyone is impressed with this.

However, there are those who are inspired by these designs to churn out funny content for internet users.

A video shared by @tonica.knit shows how a man created rib-cracking replications of designs that featured harps on dresses and duvets on mattresses.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to bizarre designs on a fashion runway

mamaiskaspi:

"I am more surprised not even by the "works" of fashion designers themselves, but by the people coming to these views, they watch it all with such smart faces."

madam_janette:

"High fashion ... What's going on in their heads."

yulia_springheart:

"Your looks are cooler."

catered:

"And people get paid to do this what is the world coming too."

galapansatbek:

"Fashion shows should show what you can wear and not what you can wear.. Are they even normal and adequate?"

kambariliush:

"Why do we need clothes when there is a sofa mattress at home."

o_ksana_oksan_a:

"Great fashion designers standing at the sources of high fashion would have a heart attack if they saw it. How to say "it's both laughter and sin", and in some places disgust, like a collection of predatory moulages.... Fashion has gone crazy."

ertugan08:

"The mental hospital rules. And who are the spectators? Obviously the former patients."

