A group of men were spooked by an otter while standing on a board in the ocean. The sea animal hopped on board, causing the men to jump ship and swim away

They tried to make a run for it, but the otter followed the men back into the water and chased them again

The incident went viral on TikTok and gained 3.1 million views. Netizens found the otter to be both hilarious and adorable

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Four men were spooked by an otter. The encounter went viral on TikTok. @overtime/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Four men were standing on a makeshift board in the water near a dock when an otter decided to hop on aboard and join them. At first, the guys moved around cautiously to avoid confrontation with the sea creature, but it kept circling towards them.

The TikTok video gained 3.1 million at the time of publishing, showing the otter getting too close for comfort, which is when they decided to jump ship and make a swim for it. But that wasn't the end of it.

The otter followed the men back into the water

Just when the guys thought they were safe, the otter reminded them that it was a sea creature and dipped right back in for the chase. In a frenzy, they all tried to get onto the board, but the otter followed them once again. It's an encounter that will make your head spin, but it's kind of cute at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Maybe he just wanted to make new friends. Maybe he had devious intentions.

You can watch the video below and decide for yourself:

Netizens thought the otter was both hilarious and adorable

In the end, the situation was not dangerous for the guys, but you can't blame them for being a little careful. Sea creatures are still wild animals. But people took to the comments to show love to the little otter who, according to some, was just being playful.

@Hawg commented:

"They think they escaped an otter attack. The otter thinks he lost the race."

@saronani777 said:

"The otter was clearly enjoying the whole situation."

@Ethan Rogerson added:

"He just wanted to hang out with the guys."

@kimmyg said:

"That poor otter just wanted to play! It was so obvious!"

Snake chases man in TikTok video

In other news of wildlife chasing humans, Briefly News reported on a giant serpent going after a man. According to experts from African Snakebite Insitute, snakes don't usually chase people unless they feel endangered.

The viral video left netizens wondering what they would have done in that situation.

Wishes commented:

"I would have broke the tree and smashed its head in after I changed my pants as I'd probably spoil them first."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News