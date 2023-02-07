A little boy stole the show and became a shining star when he participated in a classroom dance during school

Due to his amazing and impressive dance moves, many people are saying he is the son of famous dancer, Poco Lee

At the moment, the video has gone viral and generated as much as 42.1k likes from dance lovers on TikTok

A skilled schoolboy dressed in native attire has gone viral because of his beautiful way of dancing.

The boy danced in a viral TikTok video that has made many people say he is the son of Nigeria's popular dancer, Poco Lee.

The schoolboy danced in a sweet way inside his classroom. Photo credit: TikTok/@opemi364.

In the video posted by @opemi364, a schoolgirl was the first to open the dance floor with her own nice moves.

Video of a schoolboy dancing inside class

The boy then emerged with a lot of swag and confidence. When he started moving his legs to the rhythm of the music, it was clear to all that he is the star.

It was as if the boy had taken time to rehearse all his dance steps at home before coming to school to showcase them.

He danced as if his legs were not touching the ground, and his legwork was so amazing that people are saluting him on TikTok. The video was recorded in a classroom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sarahlilian said

"Nothing you wan tell me. Na Poco Lee son be this. The boy gat nice move. No stress."

@419 commented:

"The girl moves gan soft."

@maryamyahaya720 reacted:

"School or TikTok school."

@TALKER MANNY said:

"School don ton to something oooo."

@_____CHASE reacted:

"Who watch am 100 times."

@Salau Olabisi asked:

"Why small boy go sabi dance like this?"

@Omoke Joshua said:

"I hope say he brilliant."

@mustardseedtv said:

"Abeg make una preserve this boy na future Poco Lee."

@Dynamzee commented:

"The boy too sabi."

Stunning girl and her friend move their bodies in front of unbothered classmates in TikTok video

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a video of a young lady, @nesky202, and her friend dancing in their lecture room as they shook their waists gently to a French song has got many hooked.

While they danced, their coursemates sat quietly and minded their business. During their performance, a lady in a patterned gown remained in view as her friend went in and out of the camera to achieve a beautiful reverse transition.

Some people who reacted to her video wanted to know the location of their school as TikTokers joked that they would be getting a test soon.

Source: Legit.ng