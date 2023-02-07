Syria Earthquake: Woman Dies After Delivering Newborn While Trapped Under Rubble

A pregnant mother, who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, gave birth under the debris after the devasting earthquake on Monday

The newborn girl was found by local rescuers unscathed under the pile of debris, but the rest of her family couldn't be traced

It is believed that the mother died under the rubble before authorities could rescue her

A harrowing video was shared of a newborn rescued by local rescuers after the massive Syria earthquake on Monday, February 6.

A newborn baby's mother died in the Syria earthquake. Images: CBS News & Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

It was a miracle as the newborn, found under a pile of debris after their house collapsed, was unharmed when the local rescuers found her.

Speaking to CBS News, Adelheid Marschang, WHO senior emergency officer, said:

"All over Syria, the needs are highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."

Family of newborn baby untraceable

The mother's family couldn't be traced and it is believed that she died after delivering her baby girl under the rubble.

According to local media in Syria, the pregnant mother could have gone into labour during the quake.

While the baby was being rushed to medics, the crowd watched as they witnessed both a miracle and a tragedy unfolding in real-time.

Uncertain times

Approximately 5,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria in the earthquake.

While others, like the infant's mother, are trapped underneath, tens of thousands have been left with no place to call home.

Others are sleeping in their cars, while many are stranded and searching for a place to shelter their families, as many buildings have been rendered inhabitable.

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises, 7 South Africans inside collapsed prison: "Heartbreaking"

Briefly, News reported that seven South Africans are believed to be inside a collapsed Turkey prison.

South Africa's ambassador to Turkey, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, said that the fate of those inside the prison was not known as of Tuesday, February 7. Turkey and Syria experienced numerous deadly earthquakes.

The ambassador told EWN that it is unclear if there are survivors or people trapped under the rubble. Letsatsi-Duba said the embassy was anxiously awaiting information regarding the collapsed prison.

