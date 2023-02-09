A lady rummaged through her grandfather's room and discovered an old 'box television' bought in 1970

She recorded a video and posted the clip on TikTok, where it went viral and got over 100k views

Some people expressed admiration for the rare discovery, while others said they would want to buy and own it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Nigerian lady found an old 'box television' in her grandfather's room and posted a video on TikTok.

After making the rare discovery, she brought the TV outside and admired it.

The lady shows part of the TV bought in 1970. Photo credit: TikTok/@sharonifedi5.

Source: UGC

The TV had a lot of dust and cobwebs, showing that it had existed for a long time.

Old TV bought in 1970 by girl's grandfather

The lady disclosed in the video that the TV was purchased in 1970 by her grandfather, who had not discarded it since then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite existing for nearly 53 years, the TV still retained its essential parts, including the four legs and a wooden box.

Also, the power cable and the antenna were still intact, but she did not test the TV to see if it was still working.

TikTok users admired the old TV, while some said they would like to buy it from her. @sharonifedi5 posted the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@johnpaul Cruz said:

"This one go use one full powerhouse to on."

@Lillybellson commented:

"A television in a cupboard got me laughing."

@user3818533069095 said:

"Hmmmmm, he must have been very rich to have afforded that back then. Nice artifacts if you ask me. Kudos."

@Richeysfoods said

"This was worth a whole lot of money back then."

@Ndubuisi Chima commented:

"I need it pls, I want to buy it."

@gloryebube575 said:

"I had this before. I pray I will see it someday."

Video of a 131-year-old house

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man posted a video of his grandfather's house.

According to him, the house was built as far back as 131 years ago and is still standing.

People on TikTok admired the house and asked the man not to push it down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng