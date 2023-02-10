A great and timely innovative stride has been accomplished by the University of Ghana

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology, led by Professor David Dodoo-Arhin, was able to produce fuel out of plastic

Three types of fuel were made, including gas, diesel and petrol, and they are of a quality standard

The University of Ghana has been successful with a project that could save the Ghanaian economy from the high cost of fuel, which results in a high cost of living.

According to the Ghana News Agency, who spoke to the institute director leading the project during a five-day workshop, the project successfully produced gas, petrol and diesel from plastic.

The University of Ghana turns plastic into fuel. Photo credit: Petri Oeschger; Merten Snijders; Rosemary Calvert

Professor David Dodoo-Arhin, the Director of The Institute of Applied Science and Technology at the university, also revealed that the team used a semi-laboratory batch reactor system to produce the three kinds of fuel from plastic.

He also added that the fuels had been tested multiple times, and it's been confirmed to be of standard quality.

“The fuels are up to standard and are usable. We have been cooking with the gas and our cars are running the petrol and diesel,” he said.

The model, he said, included all the people in the value chain, especially the collectors and could be a promising avenue for job creation for many people.

KNUST student turns plastic bottles into fuel to power machines

Meanwhile, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student named Emmanuel Kojo Nimo has also created a way to turn plastic bottles into diesel.

The inventor claims that his decision to make fuel was made in response to the periodic increases in fuel prices brought on by Ghana's unstable economic situation.

Nimo said that his diesel could be used to power diesel devices, including vehicles, in an interview with UTV. However, he claimed that the Ghana Standards Authority, or GSA, has not yet approved the goods.

Massive amounts of plastic garbage are produced in Ghana, and Nimo assists in the fight against the problem. As soon as it receives permission from the Authority, the fuel will be perfect for both household and commercial use, according to Nimo.

Energy crisis driving climate-friendly power savings: IEA

Briefly News reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had driven countries worldwide to boost energy efficiency, creating "huge potential" to tackle high prices, security and climate change, the IEA said.

Governments have scaled up fossil fuel subsidies to cushion the blow of rising energy costs on households in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, which has disrupted gas supplies and stoked prices.

But a new report from the International Energy Agency found that it had also prompted policymakers and consumers to shrink their power use, causing record investment in energy efficiency measures, like building renovations and infrastructure for public transport and electric cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh