Emmanuel Geraldo, a self-taught auto mechanic from Ghana, created a vehicle using just materials he had on hand

The gifted craftsman admitted that before creating the vehicle, he had no prior experience maintaining or building cars

He revealed that it cost him more than GH¢10,000 (more than R14 000) to manufacture the vehicle in an interview with blogger Zionfelix

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Emmanuel Geraldo, a self-taught mechanic from Ghana, used his resources to construct a car after dreaming about the vehicle's design.

The 28-year-old Accra-based craftsman revealed that he made over GH¢10,000 (more than R14 000) from the sale of five of his bikes, which he used to finance his ambition of building an automobile.

A talented Ghanaian man builds a car with his own money. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV.

Source: UGC

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Geraldo said he had no prior experience repairing or manufacturing automobiles. He said that in 2017, he had the ambition of manufacturing a car.

Emmanuel Geraldo begins research to build his car

He recalled that he started researching how to build a small car that could run on a mower motor but quit due to financial constraints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In early September 2022, the determined young man sold his bikes and invested the monies into building his car.

''I built the spinning machine, including the boxes, myself,'' he told Zionfelix.

Geraldo revealed that he started fixing broken bikes and scooters at an early age when mechanics repeatedly failed to repair his scooter permanently.

After paying for it repeatedly, he decided to remedy the issue and was successful. He said he began mending other people's damaged bikes before building his car.

Watch the video below:

Brilliant university student builds car as his final project, photo goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a student of the University of Benin displayed amazing innovative skills as he built a light truck for his final project.

The student, identified as Eghosa Igbinosa, said he decided to embark on the project because there's a huge need for trucks in Nigeria.

Igninosa, who is a PhD student, said he spent the sum of N1.2 million (over R46 000) to accomplish the feat.

Genius boy builds car with carton and wire bottle tops, video wows people: "This is a talented kid"

Also, Briefly News reported young people have shown off their talents, and a class six student of Merit International School has added his name to the list with his chargeable bus.

The Ahafo Region student in Ghana made the chargeable bus with a television inside using a carton, wire bottle tops and other local materials.

A video of a schoolboy demonstrating how the toy vehicle works has many admiring his creativity on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh