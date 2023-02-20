A beautiful lady with bad dentition took a big step to make herself happy and finally visited a dentist

The lady talked about how her teeth affected her confidence, and she would like to smile on her wedding day

Many people who reacted to her video were amazed that her fiancé was going to marry her irrespective of how she looked

A young lady got many people emotional as she visited the dentist to change her crooked frontal teeth days before her wedding.

While speaking to the dentist, the lady said she wanted to regain her confidence. In a video shared by @drkennysmilesofficial, she explained that she did not want to feel awkward while smiling since it was a few days before her wedding.

The beautiful lady's transformation wowed netizens. Photo source: @drkennysmilesofficial

Lady transforms her teeth few days before wedding

Before her teeth were replaced, the crooked ones were taken out. With a new dentition, the lady was also surprised at her transformation.

Words could not capture how she felt when she looked in the mirror and saw how more beautiful she appeared.

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 8,000 comments with more than 350,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions:

Keesh said:

"That’s nice but the key words is she’s getting married. So guess who was happy with her either way?"

Mesha Danielle Coleman said:

"The fact that he was going to marry her either way just proves what kind of man he is."

ANNESHAADAMS said:

"Doing your teeth one week before your wedding is wild."

Vanity said:

"Dental work is so expensive. I get so emotional when I see people finally getting a chance to make themselves feel better."

Cabinfever said:

"I wish she knew how cute she is before this."

KIANA LARA said:

"A smile can really change a persons confidence, she looks stunning!"

