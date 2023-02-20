A second earthquake hit along the border of Turkey and Syria two weeks after an earlier more massive one

The second one that hit on Monday, February 20, 2023, measures 6.8 on the Richter scale, and it occurred around 17:04 GMT

The first earthquake on February 6, 2023, measured 7.8 on the Richter scale and has so far claimed close to 47,000 lives

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Another earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 20, 2023, exactly two weeks after a massive one that has already claimed over 40,000 lives.

The latest earthquake measures 6.4 on the Richter scale, hitting around 8:04 pm local time or 17:04 GMT. According to Al Jazeera, the quake struck the Turkey-Syria border region, the exact location a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit only a fortnight ago.

"Aftershocks centred in Turkey’s Hatay province were shallow meaning they pose serious danger to those in the quake zone," Al Jazeera explained.

Search and rescue teams are seen in operation in front of the wreckage following the first earthquake. Source: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Reports say several minutes after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Monday evening, another one that measures 5.8 on the Richter scale shook the region. That one was centred in Hatay’s Samandag district.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to the Guardian, the mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş, has said the second earthquake has caused even more destruction.

“Some buildings were destroyed, there are some who are trapped under the rubble,” he told the media.

At least eight people in a large government hospital in the city of İskenderun in the north of Hatay province have been injured.

It's a melee in Hatay, and other affected provinces as rescue workers run around to see if people need help in the already devastated towns.

Over 40,000 dead in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria

According to official figures, the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria two weeks ago has reached 46,957 in total.

Turkey suffered the highest casualties, with 41,156, while 5,801 perished in Syria.

Thousands more have been rendered homeless.

Turkey earthquake: Birds and dogs supposedly ‘announced’ the disaster before it happened in videos

Briefly News earlier reported that videos showing a strange series of acts put up by birds and a dog in Turkey ahead of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake are generating conversations on social media.

In some of the videos, including CCTV footage recorded moments before the incident, the animals seemed to have had it figured that something was wrong.

The first video captured a dog that was seen howling in the middle of the street in all directions as though it was trying to get the attention of everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh