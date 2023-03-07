A heartbreaking video of a little boy struggling with a burglary proof in school has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the little boy's head got stuck in the burglary proof after he tried to stick his head out of the window

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many people sharing their experiences as children

A little Nigerian boy has caused a frenzy online after his head got stuck in a burglary proof.

The little boy tried to stick his head out of the burglary proof, but sadly, his head got stuck.

Little boy's head gets stuck in burglary proof. Photo Credit: @koumba659

Source: UGC

In the video, some men came around with a hammer and some other equipment to help the child and rescue him from harm.

After a while, they were able to bring out the child's head from the burglary proof.

Social media reactions

@chrismorgan707 said:

"The way he shouted ajaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa means he is a legend."

@hajia_zee stated:

"From here nooorrr , he will find himself in another trouble again."

@stanliviafavourda said:

"Lol. This same thing has happened to my baby bro."

@esnart78 commented:

"I have been to this situation before when I was in grade two mmm kkkk life is a journey."

@selfpaidjnr0 stated:

"I swear this thing don happen to me before e go be like say no be your head enter ham before if you wan commit ham."

@fillespartan said:

"How he's shouting ajaaaaaaaaayi from there he's ears are going to eat hot slaps from that photocopy daad of his."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng