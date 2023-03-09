The relationship between a young lady and a friendly elephant has stunned many people on TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady was seen with two elephants, and she was able to mount and ride one like a horse

The elephant helped the lady to get on its back, and this made many believe that they were friends

A video shows the moment a fearless lady climbed the back of an elephant and rode it like a horse.

In the video shared on the TikTok handle of @chalidahomniem, the lady was seen among two giant elephants.

The elephant helped the lady climb on its back. Photo credit: TikTok/@chalidahomniem.

From their interaction, TikTok users have concluded that the lady and the elephant are friends.

Video of a lady riding an elephant

In the short clip, she was seen touching the ear and using one of her legs to tap the big animal. In response, the elephant bent one of its legs for the lady to stand on, assisting her in climbing its back.

When she got on its back, she spread her hands in the air as they rode away.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users, who have said the animal is very friendly. Some, however, asked how she would get down from the elephant. Briefly News gathered some of the reactions below:

@user8242385816395 said:

"I love that."

@lawangarba687 commented:

"This can never be me."

@abdu44 said:

"More than luck."

@Finbarr Gini Sarki commented:

"Just imagine a communication of sign between a human and an animal."

@Green fingers said:

"How do you get down."

@HAMARACK commented:

"Wow I really like that."

Source: Legit.ng