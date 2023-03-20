A Nigerian man who turned his one-room apartment into a lovely space shared its transformation video

The young tenant achieved a cosy interior decor with black curtains and a beautiful bedspread

Nigerians who watched his video said the size of his room showed them that it could never be in Lagos state

A Nigerian man (@shiglitz) shared a video showing how he transformed his one room after renting it.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young man filmed every part of the apartment to show how bare everything looked.

The young man's apartment looks spacious. Photo source: @shiglitz

Source: UGC

Man transforms room with cool interior design

The room's transformation took place seconds into the clip and got many people asking him how he did it. He enhanced the interior decor with a chandelier and a black wardrobe, among other things.

The lighting of the apartment also complemented the black curtains in the room. His bed was also well-laid and looked neat.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 23,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Udom Elyon said:

"Loving the kitchen and toilet space no b those once where door go dey nack toilet sink."

God'swill George said:

"This can’t be Lagos!!! Because that kitchen space is somebody’s room in surulere."

Ifyyyyyy said:

"Am happy the toilet and bathroom is big."

ayedundan asked:

"Nice one!!! What's the price of that ceiling light and where can I get it please?"

ODOGWU Nwa said:

"Invitation card, I am coming for two days."

Master Efe said:

"The curtain too much."

mariamomotunwase said:

"This space, so beautiful. Can’t be Lagos oo, how’s your kitchen that big?"

The man replied:

"It’s not Lagos actually."

Man uses old newspapers to decorate apartment, saves money on wall paint, clip of interior decor goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a brilliant Nigerian man showed people how he changed his room to a beautiful one using old newspapers.

Before redesigning the room, he showed that the apartment had a cracked wall. He said he spent about R130 on the whole decor.

After getting free newspapers, he spent nearly eight hours pasting each spread on the wall. When he was done, the outlook of the room was amazing.

Source: Legit.ng