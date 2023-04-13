Controversial US rapper 6ixnine has sparked mixed reactions from netizens after sharing a video from his recent visit to Uganda

The rapper flew down to the country to film a brand-new music video, and he also got to spend time with some kids

6ix9ine shared a video showing the moment he handed out $100 (R1 802) bills to the excited kids, and some people found the clip distasteful

Rapper 6ix9ine may have bitten off more than he can chew after sharing a video from his visit to Uganda with fans on social media.

The rapper excitedly announced that he had to jump on a 22-hour flight to ensure the video was shot in the country.

US rapper 6ix9ine hands out $100 notes to kids in Uganda. Photo: @6ix9ine

6ix9ine declared his love for Ugandans, and he posted a video showing the moment he got extra playful with some kids.

From indications, the little ones featured in his music video, and he appreciated them by handing out $100 (R1 802) bills to them.

Watch below:

6ixnine’s video sparks reactions

While some people hailed the rapper for his charity, others expressed strong reservations and noted that he could have given without filming the kind act.

Read the comments sighted below:

jbgods_ said:

"I get so sick of the world using African countries for their dog and pony shows."

youyou9_sauvage_des_collines said:

"Why record it ? Do it without cameras and I could maybe say you are a nice person. That is humiliating. Good act for bad reasons."

franklinm5 said:

"$100 USD goes really far over there. That'll help they whole family."

hiphopdailystuff said:

"This man is using starving children in order to promote his music, thats some dystopian stuff... BIG L for snitchnine."

paypay_mac said:

"That’s dope helping the less fortunate."

