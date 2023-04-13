A woman who had been married for almost five years said she thought she would become an expectant mother immediately after marriage

After years of waiting and no pregnancy, the woman said she has learnt the value of showing gratitude to God

Many women thronged her comment section to pray for her, as some said they were also in the same situation

A woman on TikTok (@uyaimma_always) who thought she would get pregnant after her marriage ceremony has shared a video to show people nothing went according to her plan.

The woman cradled a folded wrapper as a baby, revealing that after five years of marriage, she is yet to have any kid.

The woman said she would keep showing gratitude to God. Photo source: @uyaimma_always

Woman with no kid rejoices

During the course of her marriage, she has had one failed IVF. The woman said despite the challenge, she has learnt the value of waiting in gratitude.

The woman danced to show she was joyful in spite of everything. Many people in her comment section encouraged her.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

qclassateiers said:

"As a mum of twins (twin boys). i give a twin hug transfer. u shall carry ur twins by this time next year."

Enny Damsel said:

"I'm 38yrs I waited for 12yrs and I'm in my second trimester first pregnancy in my entire life ...my dear you're next."

user3529974677153 said:

"I waited for 7rs, God blessed me with twins (boy and girl) last year. God will visit you soon."

user1234309340245 said:

"The God that answered me and gave me twins( a boy and a girl) after 4 years of waiting will surprise you this year in Jesus name."

KemisolaLere said:

"God will wipe away your tears and grant us Beautiful kids. Mine is 11 yrs and am still keeping the hope Alive."

roquaraish said:

"Ma friend waited for 15yrs, we are going for her baby's baptism on Monday, God's timing is the best."

