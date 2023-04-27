Man Spends 8 Years Building Underground House After Minor Argument With Parents

Andres Canto's underground cave is fitted with a coal stove to prepare his meals, a sound system and Wi-Fi

The project, which took Canto eight years to build, also has four electrical plug sockets to power his electricity needs

Canto's cave, which is situated in his parent's garden, has a total area of approximately five square metres and is located five metres below the surface

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Andres Canto has turned his childhood frustration into a unique and habitable living space.

Andre Canto, 22, began building his man cave after a minor disagreement with his parents. Photo: Andres Canto.

Source: UGC

Man cave construction begins at 14

At the age of 14, after a petty argument with his parents over his clothing choice, Canto found solace in his grandfather's pickaxe and began digging a small hole in his garden.

According to Mirror, Canto's parents had refused to let him wear a tracksuit to go out in the local village.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Over the course of eight years, what started as a small hole in the ground has transformed into a fully furnished underground cave, complete with a living room and bedroom.

Canto has outfitted his unconventional hideout with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, speakers, and a coal stove, making it a fully habitable living space.

"In the last two years," shared Andres, "I have extended the main room by lowering the ground level by another half metre."

He went on to explain:

"I also started to dig a new tunnel 0.5 metres deeper to start a new room."

Despite being an actor and studying at the Superior School of Dramatic Arts in Murcia, Andres still manages to find time to work on his cave project on weekends.

"During the pandemic, I made great strides in the cave," he revealed, "but now I have less time to spend on it. I only dedicate four hours a week to dig the cave."

Bungoma man build simple four bedroom house

On Thursday, April 13, Dennis Wanjala proudly celebrated his latest milestone after building a four-room house in Kibichori village, Chwele.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Dennis Wanjala revealed the construction of the four-roomed house cost him R13k.

"I used to live in a small single-room house that my dad built for me after high school. That structure as it appears cost R10.7k. For finishing, another R2.6k," Wanjala disclosed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke