Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staunchly defended his nation against accusations of genocide

Netanyahu conveyed Israel's unwavering commitment to international law amid the ICJ ruling

South Africans expressed diverse reactions on social media to Netanyahu's response to the genocide allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the media inside The Kirya. Image: Acquelyn Martin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently denied the charge of genocide against his country.

Commitment to international law

This comes in the wake of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling instructing Israel to take measures preventing genocidal acts in Gaza.

He emphasised Israel's commitment to international law and mentioned the nation's inherent right to self-defence.

Defence of Israel's right to self-defence

According to SABCNews, reported that Netanyahu said like any other country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself against external threats.

Netanyahu condemned the accusation of genocide against Israel, labelling it as not only false but also outrageous. He called on the global community to reject this charge, which is discriminatory nature against the Jewish state.

SA discuss Netanyahu's response

South Africans took to social media to share their reactions to Netanyahu's response and the ICJ's ruling.

Velocity Meme commented:

"He should be arrested."

Siyabonga Ndwandwe wrote:

"He is right! That is their soil they can't just watch Hamas do as it pleases."

Themba Mofokeng posted:

"Like a scratched record, he will be repeating the same thing over and over again. Israel leaders can't reason."

Jethro Moyo mentioned:

"To defend themselves on the land that doesn't belong to them."

Suzan Homu commented:

"Netanyahu is full of himself. He killed 26000 civilians and injured more than 60000 people but he said he is fighting Hamas. Some of his soldiers are killed by Hamas, but he is busy killing, starving innocent Palestinians."

ICJ orders Israel to stop killing of Palestinians

Recently, Briefly News reported that the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel must prevent the deaths of Palestinians as a result of its conflict with Hamas.

The ICJ made the ruling on 26 January after South Africa laid charges of genocide against Israel. Netizens from across the world sang Mzansi's praises.

