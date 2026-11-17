Pope Leo XIV was struck just below his right eye by a rosary tossed from a crowd of 1.5 million people in Lima, Peru

The 71-year-old pontiff was on a farewell popemobile ride concluding a 12-day apostolic tour through South America

Pope Leo addressed the incident with humour during his return flight, making a touching remark about carrying Peru in his heart

Pope Leo XIV wiping his face with a white handkerchief. Images: SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV took a rosary to the face during his farewell popemobile ride through Lima, Peru, on 16 November 2026, and handled it with the kind of grace that left the world both wincing and smiling.

The incident happened at the Las Palmas Air Base, where an estimated 1.5 million people gathered to bid farewell to the pontiff. As the popemobile moved through the crowd, someone tossed a rosary bracelet towards him. Pope Leo reached out to catch it. He missed. The beads caught him just beneath his right eye.

Video footage showed the 71-year-old grimacing, ducking slightly, and rubbing his face. Despite the visible discomfort, the Vatican confirmed he was uninjured and needed no medical attention. He went on to celebrate his final Mass before flying back to Rome.

A jab turned into a joke

According to reports, on the return flight, a Peruvian journalist apologised to the pope on behalf of the crowd. Rather than dwell on it, Pope Leo turned the moment into something memorable. He described the act as one of enthusiasm and deep faith, not aggression.

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His words captured it perfectly:

"The nice thing about Peruvians, including the person who with a lot of faith simply wanted to offer me a rosary, are things you carry in your heart – or maybe in your eye – but that mark the life of someone."

The comment drew warmth from those who heard it, particularly given his long personal connection to Peru, where he lived and worked as a missionary and bishop for roughly two decades before he was elected the first American pope in May 2025.

The catching tradition and its risks

Pope Leo is well known for catching gifts thrown his way during public rides, from stuffed animals and flags to jerseys and pizza. His background playing tennis has made him quicker than most at the job. However, Vatican security officials have consistently flagged tossed objects as one of their biggest concerns during open-air appearances.

The Lima incident wrapped up a 12-day apostolic tour across Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, his first visit to the South American region since becoming pope.

Online, an Instagram post sparked a flood of reactions:

@sweettreatsandgoodeatsbyd:

"Why throw things at anyone? Especially him."

@betsyortizd:

"I apologize on behalf of all Peruvians who did accompany the Holy Father and abide by the rules, having good behaviour. Unfortunately, we cannot control the emotions of others; I am sure that his intention was never to harm the pope, but his action was not correct."

@mariana_titi_:

"People were too excited; it was not with bad intentions! ❤️❤️❤️"

@mom.adorned:

"Well, if you're going to have something thrown at you, at least it's a holy rosary! 😮"

@island_boii_rich:

"The cameraman had 1 job!! And he nailed it! 😭😭😭"

@djp104:

"This poor pope has had a rough time. Hope he is alright 🙏"

@chilosogummybear:

"Wait, so what is the point of the glass in the front and the back if the sides are open? 😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News