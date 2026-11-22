Formula 1 bosses reached a unanimous agreement to replace the current V6 turbo-hybrid engines with 2.1-litre V8s

The decision came after drivers, including Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, publicly criticised the current engine regulations

The new V8 power units are designed to be lighter, simpler and more cost-effective, with a sound fans worldwide will recognise

F1 race car supporters at an event. Images: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1 / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Formula 1 is turning back the clock. The sport's key decision-makers, including the FIA, Formula 1 management, the competing teams and power unit manufacturers, have agreed unanimously to scrap the current engine formula and return to V8 engines by 2030, cutting the existing regulation cycle short by a full season.

According to ESPN, the agreement was reached following discussions held in London. The proposal will be formally presented to the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in Shanghai next month.

What the new V8 era will look like

The incoming 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 units are being engineered to be lighter, simpler and cheaper to produce than what teams currently run. They will still feature a degree of hybridisation, retaining an overtaking boost system designed to promote more aggressive, attack-minded racing. However, the focus shifts firmly back to the internal combustion engine.

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Sound has been a talking point for years, and the new engines are expected to produce a more distinctive roar than today's power units. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the return to V8s reconnects Formula 1 with its DNA and places driver skill back at the centre of the competition. That said, the turbocharger means the new V8s will not replicate the sharp, high-pitched scream of the engines last heard in 2013.

Driver frustration drove the change

The shift comes on the back of sustained criticism from drivers. The current regulations, introduced this season, require nearly half of peak power to be generated by the battery. That has forced drivers to manage energy throughout a lap rather than simply pushing flat-out.

Max Verstappen did not hold back, branding the rules "anti-racing." Fernando Alonso went further, calling the championship a "battery world championship." The backlash was broad enough that the sport had already begun adjusting course, tweaking hybrid rules earlier this season and planning to shift the power split from 50/50 to 60/40 in favour of the combustion engine by 2028.

The 2030 V8 decision accelerates that direction of travel entirely, offering fans, including South African motorsport enthusiasts, the prospect of a louder, more driver-focused Formula 1 within the decade.

A scene capturing the F1 vehicles in the middle of a race. Images: Anadolu / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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