UAE Shares Dress Code Guidance for Men and Women in Public Spaces
- The UAE authorities outlined a modest dress code that applies to both men and women in public spaces across the country
- Women visiting the UAE are advised to cover their shoulders and knees when out in public areas
- Those heading to Sharjah face additional expectations, with hair covering encouraged in the more conservative emirate
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The United Arab Emirates has published clear guidance on the types of clothing considered inappropriate for public spaces, reminding both residents and tourists of the dress expectations in place throughout the country.
The guidance, published on the UAE's official website, sets out a standard of modest dressing that applies to anyone present in public areas, regardless of nationality or background.
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What clothes to avoid in the UAE
According to the UAE authorities, both men and women are expected to avoid revealing clothing when in public. The official guidance states:
"The UAE has a modest dress code, especially in public places. While there are no strict dress code regulations for tourists, it is respectful to dress modestly when visiting religious sites, markets, and other public areas. Both men and women should avoid wearing revealing clothing, and women should cover their shoulders and knees. In more traditional areas, such as Sharjah, women are encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf."
Religious sites, local markets, and other communal spaces require a higher standard of modesty. While the guidelines are not framed as legally binding restrictions for tourists, authorities have made it clear that respectful dressing is an important part of engaging with local culture.
What visitors to Sharjah should know
For women, covering the shoulders and knees is highlighted as a baseline expectation across the country. Those visiting Sharjah, one of the more traditionally conservative emirates, are additionally encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf when out in public.
The guidance serves as a reminder that cultural sensitivity plays a significant role in how visitors and residents present themselves across the UAE's various public spaces.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za