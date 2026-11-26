South African passport holders can enter 64 countries visa-free, according to data verified in May 2026

The most common visa-free stay length is 90 days, available in 40 countries around the world

The South African passport currently ranks 50th globally on the Henley Passport Index with access to 100 destinations

64 countries allow South Africans to enter visa-free. Image: Anastasiia Havrysh and Anna Blazhuk

Source: Getty Images

South African passport holders have more travel options than many realise. According to data verified in May 2026 by Visamap, South Africans can enter 64 countries without a visa, with 40 of those destinations allowing stays of up to 90 days.

The South African passport currently sits in 50th place on the Henley Passport Index, granting access to 100 destinations worldwide when visas on arrival, eTAs and eVisas are included.

Here is a breakdown of where South Africans can travel visa-free for up to 90 days, organised by region.

Travellers have many options. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

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Africa: neighbours and beyond

On the continent, South Africans can visit Angola, Benin, Botswana, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe without a visa for up to 90 days. Mauritius allows an even longer stay of 180 days.

The Americas

In South and Central America, visa-free 90-day access is available in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Asia and the Pacific

South Africans can visit Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea without a visa. Malaysia and South Korea permit stays of 90 days, while the Philippines allows 30 days. In the Pacific, Fiji allows 120-day visits, Kiribati 90 days and Vanuatu 120 days.

Europe and beyond

Russia allows South Africans to stay visa-free for up to 90 days. Georgia stands out as an exceptional destination, offering a remarkable 365-day visa-free stay. Qatar in the Middle East also allows 30-day visits without a visa.

Caribbean

The Caribbean is particularly welcoming. Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Dominica all allow South Africans to stay for 180 days visa-free. Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia are also accessible, with stays ranging from 42 to 90 days.

South Africans should note that visa rules change frequently. It is advisable to verify requirements with the relevant official government source before making any travel plans, as the information above reflects records verified in May 2026.

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