A drone captured a rare natural phenomenon above Rio de Janeiro's most famous landmark

Photographer Marcio Amaro filmed a thick wall of clouds cascading down Mount Corcovado like a waterfall

The video went viral and sparked an outpouring of faith-filled reactions from viewers around the world

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue is at the centre of a rare cloud formation. Image: Wirestock and Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Something remarkable unfolded above Rio de Janeiro on 23 November 2026, when a rare cloud formation turned one of the world's most iconic landmarks into an almost otherworldly scene.

Photographer Marcio Amaro captured the moment from above, using an iPhone to film the Christ the Redeemer statue standing tall on the summit of Mount Corcovado while a massive wall of clouds poured over the mountain's crest and spilled down its slopes. The clouds warmed as they descended and gradually dissolved in midair, like an enormous curtain being slowly drawn back, leaving the statue untouched and luminous above it all.

The aerial drone footage was shared on TikTok by user @josephwinoyu, with the caption:

"Flew above the clouds and witnessed something divine."

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A rare cascade above Corcovado

Fox News described the event as a rare cloud "cascade," with thick cloud cover rolling down the mountainside in a spectacle that transformed a familiar sight into something surreal. Distant mountain peaks were visible along the horizon, adding to the cinematic quality of the footage. The statue itself remained above the cloud line throughout, its outstretched arms framed against open sky.

Amaro's images and footage drew widespread attention precisely because of how seldom this atmospheric condition occurs in a form dramatic enough to be captured so clearly on camera.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers see the divine in the clouds

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of responses from people moved by what they saw. Many interpreted the sight as carrying a deeper, spiritual significance.

@yitbex:

"Even the clouds do not dare to go higher than him 🔥"

@Maureeyne Nelly:

"He got the whole world in his hands came to my mind"

@Abigail:

"My Lord Jesus My Savior"

@Could be a reminder to all of His return🥹 (R):

"Could be a reminder to all of His return🥹"

@jnrsaun22:

"He is above it all🙌🏾"

@Astra204🇨🇦:

"It looks like there are stairs from the clouds! Stairway to heaven ❤❤"

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Source: Briefly News