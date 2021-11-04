Lissa Appiah, a brilliant Ghanaian lady is currently married with a child and has two houses together with her husband

The young lady recently inspired many people after revealing that she was a broke student just 10 years ago

She broke down the entire journey and her followers have been reacting massively upon reading the full account

A young and brilliant Ghanaian lady called Lissa Appiah, has narrated how she transitioned from being a student with limited means in 2010 to a successful professional with two homes just a decade later.

"In 2010, I was a broke student who decided to leave Montreal for Ottawa because I needed a fresh start," she began the narration on her LinkedIn handle and continued to disclose how life turned around for the better soon after that.

In 2012, Lissa won a scholarship that allowed her to pursue a master’s degree. In 2014, she was promoted from an intern to a junior analyst after which she was promoted to a policy analyst, got married, and had her first house. ⁠

Two years after that, the brilliant Ghanaian lady was promoted to a senior analyst, and then a supervisor in 2018, which was a year before she and her husband bought their second home.

"It’s your career. It’s your story. Don’t let anyone dictate how fast (or slow) you can move. Move at your own pace and enjoy the process! IT'S POSSIBLE!⁠" she encouraged her followers.

Social media reactions

Below were comments shared by Lissa's followers upon reading her inspirational story

Josh Daniel B.Sc (Hons) congratulated her:

Congratulations awesome sister. I am proud of you. You are the best.

Renee Cohen CFP indicated:

Inspiring Lissa Appiah. A reminder to take your career (or really anything) development one step at a time and do what you can with what you have right now. Everything is possible when you believe in yourself. So often we don't see the story behind the scenes of hard work, patience, consistency, and opportunities along with disappointment and struggle.

Colleen Anderson stated:

I salute you queen keep making stride. My son is a young computer engineer in this country with just a semester to leave to finish but decided to take a break from school to get a full-time job. It’s been hard watching him being disappointed interview after interviews but not able to land a job I just kept encouraging him to keep trying and the of opportunity will open up eventually

