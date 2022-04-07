S.Africa's Ramaphosa, lashed on Ukraine, slams 'outdated' UN body

UN reform call: Ramaphosa. Photo: JOHANNA GERON / POOL/AFP/File

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose government has been criticised for refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Thursday blasted the UN Security Council as "outdated" and in dire need of an overhaul.

The continental powerhouse has maintained a non-aligned stance, touting negotiation as the best option to end the conflict despite international outrage and condemnation.

It has so far abstained from voting in two UN resolutions adopted over the war.

"The conflict has exposed the inability of the UN Security Council to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security," Ramaphosa declared.

He was speaking in Pretoria in an address to South African diplomats accredited to other countries.

Ramaphosa said the UNSC structure enabled powerful nations to use their clout to make decisions that were at times catastrophic.

"The current formation of the UN Security Council is outdated and unrepresentative," he said. "It disadvantages countries with developing economies."

He called for decision-making "to be democratised so that the Council can be true to its mandate and move beyond the paralysis brought about by a few member states."

He added: "We need to curb the unilateral actions of these countries to shape global politics through aggression and other coercive measures like the imposition of unilateral sanctions."

He said, "The entire peace and security architecture of the United Nations needs to be overhauled".

The UN General Assembly is due to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council following allegations that Russian troops murdered civilians in Bucha, near Kyiv.

"We support the principle that members should refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of other states," said Ramaphosa.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa's "non-aligned position does not mean that we condone Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, which has been in violation of international law."

