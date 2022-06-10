Popular Nigerian singer , David Adeleke , better known as Davido , got fans buzzing with reactions over his recent post

, , , The hitmaker, in an Instagram Story, posted a picture showing his collection of luxury perfumes

Only a while ago, the father of three was spotted at a recording studio rocking some very expensive designer pieces

Davido is one singer who loves to get his swag on and looking good is certainly one thing he never plays with.

The singer recently shared a sneak peek of his wardrobe and it has got his fans buzzing with excitement.

Asides from music and his stacks of expensive pieces of jewellery, Davido appears to have an affinity for smelling good, if his collection of perfumes is anything to go by.

On his Instagram Story, he posted a photo of the perfumes on the shelf which were over 20 bottles.

Check it out below:

Fans have gushed over the perfume collection. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

officialpaulberry1:

"Na full ppl country Dey that place ooo "

i_nathan1:

"Naso he get body odour rish??"

friskymufasa:

"Haaaaaa! Just perfumes collections. Nawa oh "

@OpeCole:

"Can I raid your perfume wadrobe ? That’s all I ask o , just give me 10 seconds , anyone I hold is mine "

@young_tycoon12:

"Perfume collection choke kilode @davido come and give me one now .. make we self smell nice with grace following."

@ViralTrunk:

"Davido's collections of perfumes are worth close or than 35million Naira."

DaBaby & Davido turn up with luxury exotic cars as musician visits the USA

In more news about the superstar African musician, Briefly News previously reported that Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido arrived in North Carolina in the United States, and it has been making headlines, especially with the warm reception he received from American rapper DaBaby.

A video shared by Davido showed DaBaby welcoming the Nigerian singer and his crew with exotic cars and fanfare. Many of Davido’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail the singer for his growing affluence, and they expressed excitement ahead of the release of their song.

