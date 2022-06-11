A woman was surprised by her boyfriend during her graduation from the College of Education and Human Services of Montclair State University

Kathy Fevrius' boyfriend, Hendy Joseph, walked up to her on stage carrying a bouquet and a ring to propose marriage to her, and she said yes

The loved-up couple will have a "planned engagement" ceremony at a church on June 25 to seal their forever

A woman, Kathy Fevrius, was surprised by her boyfriend during her graduation from the College of Education and Human Services of Montclair State University.

While on stage to receive what she thought was a special honour from the faculty, her boyfriend got down on one knee.

Fevrius was told a "special someone" would be presenting her with the honour, but her boyfriend, Hendy Joseph, walked up to her carrying a bouquet and a ring, said People.

Photos of Kathy Fevrius and her lover Hendy Joseph. Source: People

Source: UGC

Proposing marriage to Fevrius

Joseph expressed love for her before getting down on one knee, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd that included 350 students and their loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fevrius, who had a big smile on her face throughout the entire proposal, said yes.

Speaking with NJ.com, the graduate said that her boyfriend is so caring. Oh my goodness. "I love him,'' she said.

The couple will have a "planned engagement" ceremony at their church on June 25.

See the photos below:

Photos Kathy Fevrius and her lover Joseph. Source: People

Source: UGC

"I made the best decision": Loved-up hubby shares stunning photo from his wedding day, Mzansi's hearts melt

Briefly News previously reported that every year with your partner brings new memories and accomplishments, and your anniversary is a time to celebrate the things you love most about each other. One happily married gent took to social media to share a photo from his big day as he tied the knot with his Mrs.

In a Twitter post, user @bless_King23 posted a breathtaking snap of him and his on their wedding day against a beautiful garden backdrop.

He captioned the beautiful tweet:

“A year ago I made the best decision to marry you, happy anniversary my love.”

Beautiful couple who have known each other since they were kids finally get engaged, adorable photos go viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that two lovebirds who have known each other since they were kids have finally got engaged and getting set to walk down the aisle.

A young lady simply identified as Nimi expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, adding that it can only be him.

She said:

"It can only be God. Lord I am eternally grateful for this wonderful journey. Oluwa lo se'yi."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh