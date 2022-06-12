Singer Mr Drew organised a dinner party and acoustic session to mark attaining a new age on Friday, June 10

The simple ceremony was graced by the French Ambassador to Ghana , Anne Sophie AVÉ, and other entertainers

, Some fans have wished him well, while others expressed admiration for Mr Drew's singing prowess

Singer Mr Drew, known in real life as Andrews Commey Otoo, held a dinner party and acoustic session to mark clocking a new age on Friday, June 10.

The French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie AVÉ, comedians OB Amponsah, Comedian Waris, and some loved ones were in attendance.

The vibrant ambassador and the Ghanaian entertainers joined the Mood hit singer to cut his cake during the occasion to celebrate the new milestone.

At the same birthday dinner, Mr Drew thrilled fans and guests with some of his popular songs to entertain them.

The exciting videos from the birthday bash and acoustic session have gained reactions from fans. While some netizens wished him well, others praised his singing prowess.

Briefly News compiled some of the uplifting comments below:

Peeps react to videos

Sethowusu_alves commented:

''Best song from him.''

NanaDeligt said:

''Congrats, Mr. Drew. Happy birthday. You're good.''

3891leticia said:

''French Ambassador eiiiiiii hmmmmmm, she go marry here p33.''

Carter_neuha said:

''Have a good day, everybody. I'm going out.''

