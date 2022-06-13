A young lady's wedding day was made special by her husband - to - be after she r eceived an expensive present

- - r In a video, she was seen in her gorgeous traditional wear looking very suprised by the fact that she was being gifted a car

Many social media users were very happy for the beautiful bride and took to comments section to congratulate her

A Ghanaian man has recently got many social media users falling in love after pulling a nice surprise on his traditional wedding ceremony for his bride.

The video posted on the Instagram timeline of @shegelabobor had the beautiful lady in her gorgeous traditional wear being gifted with a white car.

The young lady seemed very surprised by the present. Aside the day being her traditional wedding, it was also her birthday.

Beautiful Ghanaian bride getting surprised Photo credit: shegelabobor/Instagram

The post was shared with the caption;

Brides Traditional Wedding Day was Her Birthday & the Groom #SURPRISED her with a New Car. Listen to the Grooms Speech

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 20,000 views with 20 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below:

@adepa__naya wrote:

Awwww this was so beautiful

@addo9199 commented:

Who shouted God bless you baby, the baby is who ?? The bride or the groom

@srilanka_travel replied:

Lovely.. Best Romantic Honeymoon Tours in Sri Lanka

From @mcsina15:

Awesome moment

@weddingadventuresgh commented:

aaaawww....promise fulfilled

Watch the full video linked below;

