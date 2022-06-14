A Nigerian lady who used to be a hawker has become the first black person to obtain a PhD in Biomedical engineering from a university in Canada

Sharing her inspiring story, the lady recounted how her mother used to a farmer while her father struggled to raise money for the family

After her Master's program, she started working as a cleaner and subsequently got scholarship to pursue PhD in engineering

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Addy Olubamiji, has recounted how she became the first black person to obtain a PhD in Biomedical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Addy in her recent post on Twitter, revealed that she came from a poor background but her determination to succeed made her excel.

According to Addy, her mother was a farmer, while her father was earning so little. Addy at her tender age, would always go into the streets to hawk pepper so she can help her family.

Nigerian lady breaks record in Canada Photo Credit: @Addy Olubamiji

Source: UGC

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Exactly 5 years ago today, I became the FIRST BLACK PERSON to obtain a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from @usask Canada .

" I was the last, a girl child and raised by a mother who is farmer and a father who has little. I hawked pepper on the streets of Ibadan at age 10 to help my mum."

The determined lady worked as a cleaner while schooling abroad

Addy subsequently attended Obafemi Awolowo university where she graduated with a second class upper.

She proceeded to Finland for a Masters Degree in Biomedical Engineering. During her masters degree, she worked part-time as a cleaner and did this after her Masters as well.

Out of determination, she applied to over 100 schools for my PhD and finally got a full 3 year scholarship to pursue a PhD in Biomedical Engineering.

Addy broke a record in Canada

The smart lady became the first black person to bag a degree in Biomedical Engineering from University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

She wrote:

"Today I walked the stage as the first black person to bag a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from University of Saskatchewan, Canada!! I walked this stage for you Mama Africa and for my Motherland Nigeria!"

Netizens congratulate Addy

Damilola Darams said:

"Congratulations @DrOlubamiji What an inspirational movement! Wish you more feathers on the path of greatness."

Dr. Chuka noted:

"Congratulations..truly inspiring."

Lara said:

"Congrats Dr. Addy! There is more to come. Keep living! Keep conquering!!"

Fm stallon remarked:

"Congrats on this great stride of yours Dr. Adeola."

Stunning lady celebrates bagging PhD in organic chemistry: “Well done, brains and beauty”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Varsity World has celebrated yet another local brainiac. Dr Tshifhiwa Ramabulana recently bagged her PhD in Organic Chemistry. The local beauty looked beyond elegant in her graduation snap shared on the popular Facebook page.

To add to her educational triumph, Ramabulana is absolutely stunning. The post gained over 2 200 likes on the social networking platform and the congratulatory comments are flying in for her.

All the post needed was that simple caption to catch the attention of various social media users who showered the young beauty with love and well wishes.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng