The latest episode of the 2021 Big Brother Naija reunion show saw the ladies rocking colourful African wear

The dress code was traditional and several of the Shine Ya Eyes female stars made sure to slay their various ensembles

In this article, Briefly News takes a look at seven ladies of the reality show who came through in grand style

While the ex-housemates of the 2021 Big Brother Naija show are coming through with the drama on the ongoing reunion show, the ladies aren't slacking in the fashion department either.

The stars rocked stylish traditional looks. Credit: @liquorose, @beatriceofficial_, @theangeljbsmith

The latest episode of the show saw the Shine Ya Eyes stars donning traditional looks as per the fashion theme and it is safe to say the ladies didn't disappoint!

Briefly News takes a look at how seven ladies showed up for the latest episode.

Check them out below:

1. Liquorose

The top brand influencer/first runner-up of the 2021 BBNaija show came through representing her Edo heritage in grand style.

She donned a red dress with gold embellishment, looking every part like a true Edo princess.

With the coral-embellished updo and the significant white handkerchief, Liquorose undoubtedly slayed!

2. Saskay

The 22-year-old northern belle was a fierce sight to behold at the latest reunion show.

She donned a white mini dress with gold embellishment. The collared dress featured a peekaboo neckline and she paired the look with an elegantly-styled gele.

Her soft glam makeup complimented the entire look.

3. Jackie B

The Adamawa-born beauty made sure to represent her culture in a stylish ensemble.

She shared photos of her full look which comprised of a white lace top with a black pencil skirt which she glammed up with red and black jewellery.

To finish off the look, she posed with a horsetail against a backdrop of traditional designs.

4. Beatrice

This beautiful and fierce BBNaija belle added a twist to the traditional theme by rocking a Boubou dress with a birdcage veil.

She glammed up her black dress with a coral beaded cap, a single strand of coral necklace as well as wristbands, and a traditional walking stick.

We definitely love the edginess she brought to this look!

5. Princess

Princess has always played it safe with her sense of style and this time was no different.

She rocked a maroon and silver coloured lace/velvet dress with drama sleeves and a gele. She definitely looked the part of her name - Princess.

6. Angel

The star of the night paid tribute to the Ghanaian culture by rocking a maxi dress made with Kente fabric.

The maxi dress which featured a dramatic slit at the front, thin straps and a bedazzled bodice had a low-cut neckline giving room for an ample amount of cleavage.

She finished off the look with a matching headband and chunky gold earrings.

7. Arin

The fashion designer went the owambe route in this gorgeous blue and gold number.

The blue lace dress featured a mono sleeve and gold applique embellishments. It also had a wide slit at the front.

She sported a stylish pixie cut and a natural shade of makeup to go with the look.

We certainly love how the ladies executed the traditional theme of the night!

