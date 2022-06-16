The family of the shortest teen alive has shared how he goes about his day with the help of his family members

According to his family, the teen is usually carried to school because he can walk for long and can not carry heavy things

Bahadur stopped growing tall at the age of 12 and due to financial constraints, his family could not take him to the hospital to find out what was causing his stunted growth

Dor Bahadur was presented with his Guinness World Records certificate by Nepal Tourism Board CEO Dhananjay Regmi during a ceremony held in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

What many people do not know is that Bahadur lives with his parents and siblings, who are all of the average height, and who help him with his day-to-day activities.

Born 14 November 2004, the record-breaking teen is the youngest son of two farmers and lives in the Sindhuli district, 130 kilometres southeast of the capital, Guinness World Records reported.

Dor Bahadur's family help with his day-to-day routine

Bahadur's day-to-day life is not easy because although he helps with small tasks like feeding the chickens, the teen can’t walk for long and is unable to lift anything heavy.

His family carries him back and forth from school every day: his mother takes him every morning, while a niece helps Bahadur on the way back after they are released from school.

His family also help to dress him. After school, the teen boy rests for a while and after that, he eats with the help of someone in the family.

"He doesn’t have particular interests," the teen's elder brother, Nara Bahadur explained.

"If there are other children around, he plays with them. Otherwise, he starts doing his homework," he added.

Cause of Dor Bahadur's shortness yet to be known

Nara Bahadur recalled that Bahadur's height was like that of any other child in the first few years of his life. However, he stopped growing after his seventh birthday.

"At the age of 12 or 13, we knew that he would not grow. We decided to carry out his medical test. We are still trying that," said Nara.

Unfortunately, due to financial reasons, the family could not continue with Bahadur's tests and treatments and still do not know the cause of the teen's unique height.

Bahadur has not had the chance to leave the village and work on his future.

However, his family hopes that the worldwide recognition following his announcement as the world's shortest teen can open new doors for him.

"I'm happy that my brother has received a Guinness World Records certificate," Nara said.

According to his brother, the medical tests that have been carried out so far show that nothing seems out of the ordinary in his health.

