Theresah Adusei is a first-class graduate of the University of Ghana and now a hairdresser after years of job hunting

The resilient lady decided to turn her hobby into a business after her efforts to land the ideal job yielded no results

Adusei graduated from the university with a degree in Information Studies and Psychology but now working in the beauty industry

Despite graduating with a first-class in Information Studies and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Theresah Adusei has struggled to land a job.

In 2019, she made herself and her family proud when she completed the university with honours, but now, her dream of securing the ideal job has diminished.

In an interview with Joy Prime, Adusei disclosed that she started her job hunt when she was about to complete her national service.

Photos of Theresah Adusei. Credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

Unsuccessful efforts to land a job

''I started a job hunt, but you send CVs you don’t get feedback,'' she told Joy Prime.

Adusei made desperate appeals to many influential people, including her pastor, to help her land a good job, but her efforts did not yield any fruits.

After years of job search with no glimmer of hope, the first-class graduate decided to turn her hobby into a business and now works as a hairdresser to support herself and her siblings.

Adusei recalled that ''while I was on campus, I used to style my own hair, and I used to style for my roommates. They helped me discover that talent''.

Not everyone was in support of Adusei's decision to venture into the vocation, including her mother's initial disagreement, but the determined lady is making progress.

Per Joy News, it's been six months since the first-class graduate built a container saloon with the help of her father and a few close friends.

Adusei tells her story in detail in the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh